    17:20, 09 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Decarbonisation conflicts with energy security – Tokayev

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s meeting of the Foreign Investors Council, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked the Council members to share their vision of development of green economy in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Apart from climate and technological challenges, a new geopolitical context has sharply increased the relevance of transition to renewable energy sources. On the other hand, some countries’ strive for energy independence make them reactivate coal mines and coal-fired power stations,» Tokayev said.

    «At today’s meeting I would like to you to propose certain approaches and recommendations on adoption of green and energy-efficient technologies which will let Kazakhstan achieve long-term goals,» said the President, asking for the Council's recommendations on what Kazakhstan should do to accelerate its transition to a low-carbon economy.


