Deceased coronavirus patient was on mechanical ventilation, head physician of Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The day before a woman died from COVID-19 in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Thus, the total number of coronavirus deaths in Kazakhstan has reached 9.

«The patient was on mechanical ventilation. She was in critical condition and died yesterday at 11:50 p.m. in Almaty. The woman’s Covid-19 positive test was revealed on March 16. Due to concomitant diseases, namely, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic heart failure and coronary heart disease, angina pectoris, arterial hypertension, she was placed in the intensive care unit on March 18,» the head physician of the city Tleukhan Abildayev said.

Despite the ongoing intensive care, the condition progressively worsened with the development of multiple organ failure - respiratory, cardiovascular.

The main diagnosis was coronavirus infection COVID-19 as well as double polysegmental pneumonia, bilateral pleurisy, pulmonary edema, Lyell's syndrome.