December 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 10th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 10.

EVENTS

1930 – The first Kazakh State Medical Institute opens.

1991 – The Kazakh SSR Supreme Council decrees to rename the Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic into the Republic of Kazakhstan.

1991 – The solemn meeting dedicated to the inauguration of the first elected President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev during which the Head of State took an oath takes place at the Palace of Republic in Almaty city.

1991 – The presidential decree forming the Republic Dimond Fund is issued.

1996 – Kazakhstan and Serbia establish diplomatic relations.

1997 – Akmola is declared the Kazakh capital.

2013 – The Islamic Organization for Food Security headquartered in Astana is established during the Council of the OIC Foreign Ministers in Conakry, Guinea.

2014 – The book «Kazakhstan is the center of Eurasia» by Fabio Indeo is published in the Italian language by the Sandro Teti Editore.

2016 – The Astana Ballet Theatre opens.