December 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 16.

DATES

The Independence Day of Kazakhstan is marked on December 16.

EVENTS

1991 – The law «On State Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan» is adopted at the evening session of the 7th session of the Supreme Council of Kazakhstan. It was signed on the same day by then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. Kazinform international news agency former KazTAG was the first to announce the declaration of independence of Kazakhstan to the world.

1994 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev receives the credentials from then Permanent Representative of the European Union Commission in Kazakhstan Robert Kremer.

1996 – The solemn opening of the Monument of Independence takes place in the Republic Square in Almaty city.

2011 – The opening ceremony of the first Triumphal Arch Mangilik El takes place in Astana city.

2015 – Tursunkhan Yerkin, 12, wins the title of the Golden Voice of the International Children’s Sing Contest Bala turkvizyon.

2016 – For the first time the national flag of Kazakhstan is installed on the highest point of Antarctica – Vinson Massif (4,892 meters)

2016 – The monument Tauelsizdiktin 20 zhyldygy (25th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan) is unveiled within the EXPO exhibition in Astana.

2018 - Kazakhstan’s singer Dimash Kudaibergen is named the Singer of the Year at the Silk Road Cohesion Awards 2018 in Shanghai and the Ambassador of Silk Road Culture.

2019 – The flag of Kazakhstan is hoisted over the building of the Mayor’s Office of San Francisco with the national anthem playing takes place.

2019 – The first Kazakh-Uzbek Cultural and Education Center opens its doors at the Fergana State University.

2020 – The name of Kazakh poet, thinker Abai is given to one of the streets in San Fernando neighborhood, Rosario city, Argentina.

2020 – Kazakhstan’s boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov is officially granted the title of the IBF Intercontinental welterweight champion.