December 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 20th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 20.

EVENTS

1928– The Central Executive Committee of the Kazakh Autonomous SSR adopts a resolution to transfer the Kazakh language from the Arabic script to the Latin-based script. For this purpose, Zhanalip (Yanalif) alphabet was developed.

1954– By a decree of the Presidium of the Kazakh SSR Supreme Council, Dzhezkazgan workers’ settlement is transformed into the town of Dzhezkazgan, with the population slightly exceeding 30,000 people.

1970– Legendary Kyz Zhibek drama by Sultan Khodzhikov is screened.

1991– The Law On citizenship in the Republic of Kazakhstan is adopted.

2010– The publishing house of the Saudi King Fahd presents copies of the Qu’ran translated into the Korean, Greek, German and Bulgarian languages to Astana. In the year of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the Organization of Islamic Conference, the Saudi side presented hundreds of books with a semantic translation of еру Qu’ran in the Russian, Kazakh, Uighur, Turkish, Azerbaijani and Kyrgyz languages to the Spiritual Administration of Kazakhstan.

2010– Kazakhstan launches satellite broadcasting in a test mode.

2011– The Mayor’s Office of Astana becomes the first executive structure in Kazakhstan certified by the EFQM (European Foundation for Quality Management).

2012– From the Altay to the Caspian Sea - a unique atlas of Kazakhstan’s historical, cultural and geographical monuments and sites - is published.

2013– Kazakhstan and the Council of Europe sign a joint declaration on expansion of cooperation.

2013– Almaty underground is named the best one by the European Society for Quality Research (ESQR).

2018– Book Alash Orda: Role in History of Development of Kazakh Statehood is published in the Azerbaijani language.

2018– One of the central streets in Amman, capital of Jordan, is named after Astana.