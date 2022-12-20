December 20. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th of December.

NAMES

Kazakh writer, laureate of the State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan, laureate of the Platinum Tarlan Prize of the Republic of KazakhstanDulat ISABEKOVwas born in 1942 in South Kazakhstan (present-day Turkestan) region. He is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. His stories were made into films and theater plays.

Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee of the Republic of KazakhstanNurgali BILISBEKOVwas born in 1962 in Shymkent city. He is the graduate of the Kazakh Chemistry and Technologies Institute, higher courses of the USSR State Security Committee, and the Kazakh Law and Humanities University. He was appointed to his recent position in March 2013.

Head of the office of the akim (governor) of Atyrau region Bulat ISAKOV was born in 1968 in Zhambyl region. He is a graduate of the Kirov State University and the Higher School of Law ‘Adilet’. He was appointed to his recent post in April 2020.

Deputy akim (governor) of Karaganda region Yermek ALPYSOVwas born in 1971 in North Kazakhstan region. He is the graduate of the Abai Almaty State University and the Zhansugurov Zhetysu State University. Prior to taking up his recent appointment in February 2021 he was the Vice Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Prosecutor of Kyzylorda regionNurlan BIZHANOVwas born in 1976 in Kyzylorda city. He is the graduate of the Kyzylorda State Law University. He was appointed to his recent position in April 2019.

Deputy head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of KazakhstanYerzhan ZHIYENBAYEV was born in 1981 in Almaty city. He is the graduate of the Turan University. He was appointed to the post in October 2019.

Head of the office of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerbol KUMARBEKULY was born in 1981 in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh University of Humanities and Law, the Academy of Economy and Law, and the Abai Kazakh National Pedagogic University. He took up his recent position in April 2022.