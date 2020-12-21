December 21. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st of December.

NAMES

(1935-2018) is the pioneering explorer and discoverer of mineral deposits in Priuraliye, Doctor of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan.

Born in West Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

















(1961) is the 1deputy head of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kostanay region is the Moscow Mining Institute.

Prior to the appointment worked as CEO at Kazakhstan Engineering National Company JSC (2018-2019).

Has been working since last August.