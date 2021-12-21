EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:00, 21 December 2021 | GMT +6

    December 21. Today's Birthdays

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st of December.

    NAMES

    Sukhan Kamalov (1935-2018) is the pioneering explorer and discoverer of mineral deposits in Urals region, Dr. Sci. in Geology and Mineralogy, academician of the National Academy of Sciences.

    Born in West Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.






    Nurmukhambet Abdibekov (1961) is the statesman and political figure of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Kostanay region is graduate of the the Moscow Mining Institute.

    In 2018-2019 worked as CEO at Kazakhstan Engineering National Company JSC. Since 2019 acted as the 1st deputy chairman of he Federation of Trade Unions of Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Birthdays Kazinform's Timeline
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!