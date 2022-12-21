EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:00, 21 December 2022 | GMT +6

    December 21. Today's Birthdays

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st of December.

    NAMES

    Sukhan Kamalov (1935-2018) – discoverer of deposits in Ural region, PhD, academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan.

    Born in West Kazakhstan region, he was a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

    Nurmukhambet Abdibekov (1961) – Kazakh statesman and political figure.

    Born in Arkalyk town, Kostanay region, he graduated from the Moscow Mining Institute.

    In 2019, he worked as the First Deputy Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Birthdays Kazinform's Timeline
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!