December 21. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st of December.

NAMES

– discoverer of deposits in Ural region, PhD, academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan.

Born in West Kazakhstan region, he was a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

– Kazakh statesman and political figure.

Born in Arkalyk town, Kostanay region, he graduated from the Moscow Mining Institute.

In 2019, he worked as the First Deputy Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kazakhstan.