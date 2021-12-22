December 22. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 22nd of December.

Baktygerei Kulmanov (1859-1919) is one of the famous leaders of the Alash movement, member of the Alash Orda government, deputy of the 1 and 2nd State Duma.

Born in Astrakhan oblast is the graduate of the Zhangir school, Saint Petersburg Imperial University. He was the first Kazakh to receive the title of the Candidate of Sciences.

Omarkhan Oksikbayev (1954) is the statesman and political figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Alma-Ata region is the graduate of the Alma-Ata National Economy Institute.

Makhmetgali Sarybekov (1956) is the member of the Ethics Council of the Kazakh Public Service Agency in Zhambyl region.

Born in South Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Dzhambul Teacher’s Training Institute.

Has been acting since January 2021.

Dautali Omashuly (1958) is the head of the editing and translation department at the Majilis office.

Graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, Abai Almaty State University.

Has been acting since February 2000.

Marat Akhmetzhanov (1964) is the chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency of Kazakhstan, chairman of the CIS Interstate Anti-Corruption Council.

Born in Dzhezkazgan region is the graduate of the Karaganda State University.

Has been serving since 2021.

Balgul Raissova (1969) is the advisor to the chairman of the Kazakh Constitutional Court.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Karaganda State University, Hertfordshire College, Ulagat Almaty University.

Has been appointed to the post in 2020.

Azat Bekturov (1976) is the director general of the Kazaeronavigation republican state enterprise.

Born in Pavlodar city is the graduate of the Abai Almaty State University, Golden Gate University, San Francisco, The University of California, Berkeley.

Has been working since August 2014.

Zhanel Kushukova (1977) is the Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan.

Born in Petropavlovsk is the graduate of the Kozybayev North Kazakhstan State University.

Has been acting since 2019.

Dinara Zakiyeva (1982) is the deputy of the Kazakh Majilis, VII convocation, member of the sociocultural development committee.

Graduated form the Language and Culture Institute, Beijing, Abai Almaty State University, Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry, MBA Hult International Business School, Dubai.

Has been working since January 2021.