December 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 23rd of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 23.

EVENTS

1994 – The Kazakh Embassy opens officially in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

1995 – The presidential decree with legal effect on privatization is issued.

2002 – The Agreement on good-neighborliness, friendship and cooperation between Kazakhstan and China is signed.

2005 – The Space Communication Center Akkol – the first ground space infrastructure facility – is commissioned in Kazakhstan.

2008 – The Fund for the Spiritual Development of the people of Kazakhstan is set up.

2009 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev visits the main office of Egemen Kazakhstan newspaper and congratulates its team on the 90th anniversary.

2010 - Fukuoka city hosts the solemn opening of the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan on Kyushu Island.

2013 – Kazakhstan establishes the new medal «For the persona; contribution to the development of book culture».

2014 – During the meeting between then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin the Protocol on the exchange of certificates on the ratification of the Agreement between the two countries on good-neighborliness and alliance in the 21st century of November 11, 2013 is signed.

2016– Kazakhstan and Iran sign the agreement to simplify mutual group tourist trips.

2020 - The opening of the first Center of Al-Farabi is held at the University of Tsukuba in Japan.