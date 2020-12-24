December 24. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 23rd of December.

NAMES

(1910-1982) is the legendary military leader, Hero of the Soviet Union, writer, participant of the Great Patriotic War.

Born in Zhambyl region is the graduate of the Leningrad Financial Academy courses, Military Academy of General Staff of Armed Forces of the USSR.

Monuments honoring Bauyrzhan Momyshuly were unveiled in his native soil and Nur-Sultan, and a bust in Volokolamsk, Moscow region.













Kaltay Mukhamedzhanov (Kaliolla Mukhamedzhan) (1928-2001) is the people’s writer of Kazakhstan, playwright, theatrical critic, merited figure of culture of Kyrgyzstan.

Born in Kyzylorda region is the graduate of the Lunacharsky Moscow State University of Theatrical Arts.

His first comedy was published in 1959. His stage plays were staged at the republican and foreign theatres. He also translated novels of famous writers into Kazakh.





Salman Geroyev (1938) is the well-known public figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Chechen-Ingush ASSR is the graduate of the Tselinograd Agriculture Institute, Tselinograd Engineering Institute. Since 2009 deputy chairman of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan.

















Zhanbolat Aupbayev (1953) is the journalist, writer-publicist, member of the Writers' Union of Kazakhstan, laureate of the prize of the Union of Journalists of Kazakhstan, the prize of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the field of journalism, laureate of the Alash international prize of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan.

Born in XUAR is the graduate of the Kirov State University.









(1971) is the head of the public service and HR policy department of the President’s Administration.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kazakh State Architecture and Engineering Academy, Kazpotrebsoyuz Karaganda Economic University.

Has been working since last July.

















(1986) is the Energy Vice Minister of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University, Baikonurov Zhezkazgan University, and University of Aberdeen.

Has been acting since February this year.