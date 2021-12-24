December 24. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 24th of December.

NAMES

Bauyrzhan Momyshuly (1910-1982) is the legendary military commander, Hero of the Soviet Union, writer.

Born in 1910 in Zhambyl region graduated from the courses at the Leningrad Financial Academy, Military Academy of the General Headquarters of the USSR Armed Forces.

Kaltai Mukhamedzhanov (1928-2001) is the people’s writer of kazakhstan, playwright and theater critic, merited worker of culture of Kyrgyzstan.

Born in Kyzylorda region is the graduate of the Lunacharskiy Moscow State Institute of Theatrical Art.

Salman Geroyev (1938) is the leading public figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Chechen-Ingush Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic is the graduate of the Tselinograd Agriculture Institute, Tselinograd Engineering and Construction Institute.

Zhanbolat Aupbayev (1951) is the journalist, writer, member of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan, laureate of prize of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan, laureate of the international award Alash of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan.

Born in XUAR (China) is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University (Al Farabi Kazakh National University).

Bakytzhan Sariyev (1971) is the head of the Public Service and HR Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Born in 1971 in Almaty city is the graduate of the Kazakh State Architecture and Construction Academy, Karaganda Economic University.

Has been acting since July 2019.

Zhanat Zhakhmetova (1986) is the Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University, Baikonurov Zhezkazgan University, Aberdeen University.

Has been serving since last February.