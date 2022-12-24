December 24. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 24th of December.

NAMES

– legendary military figure, commander, Hero of the Soviet Union, writer, Great Patriotic War veteran.

Born in Zhambyl region, he completed courses at the Leningrad Financial Academy, Military Academy of the General Staff of the USSR Military Forces.

In 1941, he was a senior inspector of the KazSSR Military Commissariat, commander of the battalion, regiment of the 316th Rifle (8th Guards) Division. In 1944 and 1952, he was the commander of the 9th Guards Rifle Division, attendee at the General Staff Academy.

– people’s artist of Kazakhstan, playwright, theater critic, merited worker of culture of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kyzylorda region, he graduated from the Luncharskiy Moscow State Institute of Theatre Arts.

Mukhamedzhanov’s plays were staged at republican and foreign theatres in the UK, USA, Bulgaria, and Hungarian. He translated into Kazakh the novels of Sadriddin Ayni, Aibek, Aimatov as well as the works of Gorky, Lavrenev.

In 1998, a three-volume collection of his essays was issued.

– prominent public figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in the Chechen-Ingush ASSR, he is a graduate of the Tselinograd Agricultural Institute, Tselinograd Engineering and Construction Institute.

In 2009, he was appointed as deputy chairman of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan.

) – journalist, writer-publicist, member of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan, winner of the Prize of the Union of Journalists of Kazakhstan, Presidential Prize in the mass media, laureate of the Alash International Prize of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan.

Born in Xinjiang, China, he is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Head of the Kazakh Presidential Office.

Born in Almaty city, he is a graduate of the Kazakh State Architectural and Construcrtion Academy, Kazpotrepsoyuz Karaganda Economic University.

– vice minister of energy of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karaganda region, she is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Zhezkazgan University named after Baikonurov, University of Aberdeen.