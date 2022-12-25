EN
    08:00, 25 December 2022 | GMT +6

    December 25. Today's Birthdays

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th of December.

    Mustafa Shokay (1889-1941) – statesman, public activist, member of Alash movement, journalist, representative of the Kazakh intellectual community of the XX century.






    Khamza Yessenzhanov (1908-1974) – writer, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan.







    Fariza Ongarssynova (1939-2014) – people’s poet of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan.


    Makhambet Dosmukhambetov (1960) – statesman and political figure of Kazakhstan.







    Daniyar Kadirov (1975) – Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan.
