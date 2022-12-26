December 26. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 26th of December.

– prominent political leader of Kazakhstan, historian of the national liberation movement in the East, one of the first historians of Central Asia, participant of the 1916 national liberation fight.





















– Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, member of the Committee for Socio-Cultural Development.