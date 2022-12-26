EN
    08:00, 26 December 2022 | GMT +6

    December 26. Today's Birthdays

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 26th of December.

    Turar Ryskulov (1894-1938) – prominent political leader of Kazakhstan, historian of the national liberation movement in the East, one of the first historians of Central Asia, participant of the 1916 national liberation fight.






    Makpal Tazhmagambetova (1983)– Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, member of the Committee for Socio-Cultural Development.
