December 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kazinform's Timeline - historical events for the 27th of December. Notable events throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 27.

1924 – The meeting of the Russian Geographical Society in memory of Abai takes place.

2005 – «The 10th anniversary of the Kazakh Parliament» medal is established.

2011 – The members of the Kazakhstani expedition plant the skyblue flag of Kazakhstan in the southernmost point of the planet.

2014 – Commander of the Military Contingent of the UN Mission in West Sahara Mayor General Imam Edy Mulyono notes the contribution of the Kazakh «blue berets» in ensuring the peaceful life in West Sahara during the meeting summing up the outcomes of the Mission in 2014.

2017 – A memorandum of cooperation is signed between Kazinform international news agency and National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

2020 – The cordel literature in the form of rhymes titled «Words are the key to ajar doors» by José Washington de Souza aka Ze Salvador is issued in Brazil. Philosophic treatises and parable «The Book of Words» by Abai translated into Portuguese inspired the Brazilian poet to write the sextain turned out to be a poem not only about the life and creative work of the Kazakh poet but also about the achievements of Kazakhstan during the years of independence.