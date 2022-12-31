December 31. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 31st of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 31.

1943– Kurmangazy School of Music opens doors in Pavlodar

1994– Academician Zeinolla Kabdolov (1927-2006) is awarded the title of the «People’s Writer of Kazakhstan». Zeinolla Kabdolov is a Doctor of Philological Sciences, professor, academician of the National Academy of Sciences, Honored Worker of Science of the Kazakh and Kyrgyz Republics.

1994– Singer Makpal Zhunussova is awarded the title of the «People’s Artist of Kazakhstan.»

1996– State Program of Support of Compatriots Abroad is adopted.

2004– First edition of the World Discovery Kazakhstan magazine is issued in Almaty.

2014– Sara Mustafina, chief of Almaty Office of Kazinform International News Agency, is awarded a gold medal by Bes Karu Association for her contribution to the coverage of socially important events.

2021– Ankara, the capital of Turkiye, hosts an international freestyle wrestling tournament dedicated to the 150th anniversary of the first Kazakh paluan (wrestler) Kazhymukan Munaitpassov. Kazakh teach which included Nartay Abitayev, Tashtanbek Zhandaulet, Seitakhmet Imagali and Mukhamedin Abdurokhman wins one gold and three bronze medals at the competition. The event brings together more than 100 athletes aged from 13 to 17 from Turkiye, Germany and Bulgaria who compete in 10 weight categories.