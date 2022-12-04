December 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
EVENTS
1919 –Semey tany newspaper’s first issue is published.
1995 – The Permanent Representation of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Office and other international organizations opens in Geneva, Switzerland.
1995 – The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan opens in Bern, Switzerland.
1998 – The National Maritime Shipping Company Kazmortansflot is founded.
2005 – Nursultan Nazarbayev wins the presidential election with 91.15% of the votes. The voter turnout recahed 77%.
2012 – The new Electric Locomotive Plant is inaugurated in Astana with participation of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev.
2012 – The Ice Palace Alau of Kazakhstan joins the top-10 ice-skating rinks with the most numbers of speed skating records. 26 individual, 4 national and 3 track records were broken during the 3rd stage of the ISU Speed Skating World Cup taken place at the Alau Palace.
2018 – World Women’s Grandmaster, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, four-time world chess champion Dinara Saduakassova publishes her first book about chess The First Steps in Chess.
2018 – SpaceX launches the Kazakhstan’s nanosatellite Al-Farabi-2 on the Falcon 9 launcher at 00:32a.m. Astana time from the Cosmodrome in the state of California.
2021 – Kazakhstan’s Nadezhda Morozova sets the record at the Speed Skating World Cup Series in Salt Lake City clocking 3:59,647.