Decentralized power is necessary in Kazakhstan, Hungarian expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Owing to its size Kazakhstan needs decentralization, said President of the Hungarian public fund "Magyar Turan" Andrash Biro.

"On the example of many countries we speak about centralization and decentralization. In this case we should take into account the size of the country. I mean the questions of logistics and support of business which can help Kazakhstan's economy. The flow of information and activities of public administration are crucial in political decisions. Therefore, it is a big task", - the speaker told.

The expert noted the last 25 years were a hard period for Kazakhstan. The country had to preserve independence, maintain cooperation with the world' superpowers, make new contacts, introduce a new system. All of this became reality due to the Kazakh people and reasonable policy of the President of Kazakhstan.