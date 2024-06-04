Decisions we make should improve lives of our citizens in the first place, says Bektenov during EIC meeting

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov of Kazakhstan discussed with the heads of government of the EAEU member states the pressing issues of regional cooperation at the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Nyasvizh, Belarus, Kazinform News Agency cites primeminister.kz.

The meeting saw the participation of the heads of government of the member states of the Union: Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Armenia as well as observer country Uzbekistan and guest country Azerbaijan. An exchange of views of the current issues, including promotion of transport infrastructure, industrial cooperation, agribusiness, customs and technical regulation, competition, and digitalization.

The meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council takes place during the 10th anniversary of the signature of the Treaty on the Union. Bektenov noted that it is necessary to establish clear goals for further development and appropriate mechanisms for their realization while embarking on the second decade of the Union’s operation.

The head of the Kazakh government drew attention of those present to a number of priority areas of work.

The need for broader application of AI was stressed. Sharing experiences on the use of AI could become a driving force of economic progress and implementation of innovations. Presently, the world is witnessing transformation in medicine, education, creative industries. Kazakhstan boasts positive dynamics in digitalizing public and financial services. For instance, last year the share of non-cash payments stood at 88% in the country.

Bektenov outlined increase in efficiency of transportation as the key area. Positive results of the Kazakh pilot project on automatization of railway transit through reduction in the time spent on handling railway trains, automated registration and issuance of transit declaration for goods moved via the China-Central Asia, China-Europe were noted. Kazakhstan is ready to share its accumulated experience and serve as a reliable logistics hub on the Eurasian transport corridors. Introduction of new capabilities is believed to increase the transport and economic connectivity, reduce business costs as well as ensure growth in the mobility of the population of the countries.

In this regard, the importance of the modernization of checkpoints was stressed.

One of the key mechanisms of logistics is the development of physical infrastructure. It’s necessary to address promptly problems emerging during crossing internal boarders of the EAEU member countries. From its part, Kazakhstan begun eliminating bottlenecks by reconstructing railways en route Orsk-Kandyagash, Makat-Sagyz, Shalkar-Beineu. Construction of four passing tracks on the Makat-Shubarkudyk site, three passing tracks on the Mangyshlak-Uzen site as well as expansion of the existing ways on the Mangistau-Beineu site has begun, said Bektenov.

The Kazakh Prime Minister also announced proposals to adjust approaches to the use of national treatment and establishment of price thresholds below which national treatment is not granted when it comes to public procurements.