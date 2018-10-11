Declaration adopted at VI Congress of Religious Leaders in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The VI Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions takes place in Astana bringing together represenatives of 82 delegations from 46 countries of the globe, Kazinform reports.

"Dear guests of the Astana interfaith summit! The draft Declaration of the VI Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, earlier developed by the Congress Secretariat, has been already agreed upon with your representatives, members of the Secretariat and working group. The final document has been approved by the Council of Religious Leaders. The text of the Declaration has been introduced for your consideration. I believe there are no objections, let's consider the Declaration is adopted," Kazakh Senate Speaker, head of the Secretariat of the Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing those gathered.







As stated there, Kazakhstan released a special postage stamp, dated to the 15th anniversary of the Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. Speaker Tokayev gave a start to stamp cancelation ceremony.



The stamp features the Congress logo, the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation, and an inscription "Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions" in Kazakh and English.

