Declaration of 25th anniversary of Independence of paramount importance - Majilis Speaker

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputies of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan have adopted the Declaration of the 25th anniversary of the Independence today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

46 deputies of the Senate and 105 deputies of the Majilis voted for the adoption of the Declaration.



"Distinguished colleagues, we have just unanimously voted for the Declaration of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence. This document and this decision are of paramount importance for Kazakhstan, including the Parliament," Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin said at the joint session of the Kazakh Parliament chambers on Wednesday.



According to Nigmatulin, the Declaration is the highly-valued heritage for the future generations.



"Distinguished colleagues, allow me to wholeheartedly congratulate you on the adoption of this historic document (...) The Declaration is the document dedicated to the Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the result of the unity of our people," he added.