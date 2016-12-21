Deep freeze, drifting snow create traffic hell in 5 regions of Kazakhstan
Traffic restrictions were imposed for all types of transport on the sections of the Yekaterinburg-Almaty and Astana-Karaganda region highways in Akmola region due to drifting snow and poor visibility.
Drifting snow hindered traffic on a section of the Usharal-Dostyk motorway in Almaty region as well.
Traffic restrictions for all types of transport imposed earlier on sections of the Astana-Kiyevka-Temirtau, Akmola region-Kiyevka, Yekaterinburg-Almaty, Akmola region-Temirtau, Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk, Ulytau village-Kostanay region motorways in Karaganda region will persist.
Biting frost forced authorities of Kostanay region to shut down sections of the Mamlyutka-Kostanay, Uzynkol-Troyebratskiy, Yekaterinburg-Almaty and Sarykol village-North Kazakhstan region. Meteorologists say mercury dropped to -40°C in the region.
Traffic restrictions were imposed for public and freight transport in North Kazakhstan region due to deep freeze as well.