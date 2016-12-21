Deep freeze, drifting snow create traffic hell in 5 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Traffic restrictions have been imposed on roads in Akmola, Almaty, Karaganda, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions, Kazinform has learnt from Kazakhavtodor.

Traffic restrictions were imposed for all types of transport on the sections of the Yekaterinburg-Almaty and Astana-Karaganda region highways in Akmola region due to drifting snow and poor visibility.



Drifting snow hindered traffic on a section of the Usharal-Dostyk motorway in Almaty region as well.



Traffic restrictions for all types of transport imposed earlier on sections of the Astana-Kiyevka-Temirtau, Akmola region-Kiyevka, Yekaterinburg-Almaty, Akmola region-Temirtau, Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk, Ulytau village-Kostanay region motorways in Karaganda region will persist.



Biting frost forced authorities of Kostanay region to shut down sections of the Mamlyutka-Kostanay, Uzynkol-Troyebratskiy, Yekaterinburg-Almaty and Sarykol village-North Kazakhstan region. Meteorologists say mercury dropped to -40°C in the region.



Traffic restrictions were imposed for public and freight transport in North Kazakhstan region due to deep freeze as well.