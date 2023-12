NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Cold snap is heading to Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

After a short warm spell, northern parts of Kazakhstan will see temperature dip as low as -30, -38°C at night.

Kazakhstani meteorologists predict that the temperature drop will be caused by a cold anticyclone which is rapidly moving to the north of Kazakhstan from the Kara Sea.