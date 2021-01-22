Deep freeze forecast to grip N Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deep freeze is forecast to grip northern parts of Kazakhstan in coming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

The cold anticyclone coming from Salekhard, Russia, will affect the weather conditions in Kazakhstan in three upcoming days. Temperature is expected to dip as low as -10, -20°C in the south and -32, -40°C in the north of Kazakhstan.

Fog will blanket and gusty wind will batter some portions of the country as well.

Earlier Kazakhstani meteorologists had predicted snowfall was in store for most regions of Kazakhstan.