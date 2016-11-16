Deep freeze shuts down roads in 2 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bad weather shut down roads in Akmola and Pavlodar regions over the past 12 hours, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

All roads were closed in Akmola region for all types of transport due to low temperature at 11:00 p.m. on November 15.



A section of the Astana-Yereimentau-Shiderty highway was shut down for public transport in Pavlodar region due to bitter frost earlier this morning.