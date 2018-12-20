Deep freeze to grip Astana, 3 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deep freeze is forecast for Astana and three other regions of Kazakhstan in the coming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

"Mercury will drop to -30, - 33°C in Akmola region, -32, -35°C in Karaganda region, -33, -38°C in East Kazakhstan region on December 21-22," Kazhydromet said in a statement.



Astana will see a drop in temperatures as well. Mercury will plunge to -30,-32°C on December 21-22. Chances of storm are 90-95%.