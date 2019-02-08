Deep freeze to linger in Kazakhstan on Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will be affected by unstable weather conditions on Friday. The west, northwest and north of the country will observe precipitation. Fog, black ice, blowing snow, and bleak wind are forecast for parts of the country as well, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Deep freeze that gripped Kazakhstan earlier this week will linger in Akmola, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, parts of Karaganda and North Kazakhstan regions.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Akmola, Turkestan, and Mangistau regions. Gusts may reach up to 25 mps in North Kazakhstan region.



Turkestan, Mangistau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Akmola, Atyrau, and West Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.



Meteorologists warn of blizzard in North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, parts of Aktobe, Kostanay, and Akmola regions as well as black ice in Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions.