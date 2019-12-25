EN
    09:44, 25 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Deep-sea corals not immune to bleaching, warming seas, says study

    SYDNEY. KAZINFORM The phenomenon of bleaching and the impact of sea warming affects even corals found in deep water, according to a study published Tuesday in Australia.

    «Our analysis of 1,453 heating events found that most of the time there was no escape from the heat down to 38 metres depth,» said Mark Eakin, co-author and coordinator of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Coral Reef Watch, in a statement from James Cook University (JCU), EFE-EPA reports.

    Environment World News
