    15:10, 11 April 2023 | GMT +6

    DEF to put growth forecast at 1% for Italy - ministry sources

    Photo: ANSA
    ROME. KAZINFORM - The government's economic and financial planning blueprint, the DEF, is set to set the 2023 growth forecast at 1% and budget deficit at 4.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) for Italy, Economy Ministry sources said Monday evening, Kazinform cites ANSA.

    The same document instead puts projected growth in 2024 at 1.4% and deficit at «above 3%», the sources added.

    Meanwhile, the sources said Italy's public debt would continue to fall slowly to reach 140.9% of GDP in 2025.

    The DEF is due to hit a cabinet meeting later on Tuesday.

    Following subsequent revisions contained in updates called NADEFS, the document will form the basis for the country's 2024 budget bill later this year.


