    13:28, 15 September 2018 | GMT +6

    Defending champ Zarina Diyas out of Japan Women's Open

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Defending champion Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Japan Women's Open in Hiroshima this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The top seed Zhang Shuai outplayed Diyas (seeded 6th) in straight sets 6-4, 7-5 and earned the semifinal berth. The match lasted for 2 hours and 13 minutes.

    Next Zhang will face American Amanda Anisimova who defeated Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in straight sets as well.

