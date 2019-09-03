Defending champion Naomi Osaka knocked out of U.S. Open

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Osaka got off to a shaky start, dropping serve in the opening game with a double fault on Bencic's first break chance.

But after successfully defending four break points in the third game, Osaka got on the board and went on to level the set at 2-2. She appeared to have steadied herself, unleashing six aces in the set and nine in the match as compared to none by her opponent, Kyodo News reports.





It was a brilliant sequence by Bencic late in the set that eventually gave her the advantage. After earning a break point at 30-40, Bencic played a short return that drew Osaka near the net, then blasted a backhand winner past her for the game.





Defending champion Naomi Osaka's hopes for a third Grand Slam singles title were dashed Monday after she was knocked out of the U.S. Open by Belinda Bencic of Switzerland.





Top seed and world No. 1 Osaka suffered a 7-5, 6-4 loss at the hands of the 13th-seeded Bencic in their round of 16 clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the final major of the season.