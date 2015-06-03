Defending champion Rafael Nadal falls to Novak Djokovic in epic Roland Garros quarterfinal

ASTANA-PARIS. KAZINFORM - Serb Novak Djokovic eliminated defending champion Rafael Nadal to reach the Roland Garros semifinals in Paris on Wednesday, Vesti.kz reports.

The top seed edged out the 7th seeded Nadal of Spain 7:5, 6:3, 6:1 on his way to the coveted Roland Garros title. Djokovic, who never won at Roland Garros, will next face the winner of the Andy Murray vs. David Ferrer quarterfinal.