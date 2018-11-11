Defense and Aerospace Ministry delegation attended Airshow China 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM From November 6 to 11, 2018 Chinese city of Zhuhai hosts the Airshow China 2018 International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition. A delegation of the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry took part in the event.

Zhao Jian, Deputy Director-General of China National Space Administration System Engineering Department informed the participants of the main areas of the development of space industry, space missions of future, the policy of development of space commercialization and international cooperation in these issues.



Vice Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry Timur Shaimergenov delivered a speech at the forum. His report was devoted to the development of space industry in Kazakhstan and application of up-to-date space technologies.







The Kazakh delegation held a number of meeting with the representatives of the companies participating in the event. The sides agreed to resume the activity of the joint working group whose meeting is scheduled for December 2018.







According to Deputy Chairman of the Ministry's Aerospace Committee Baubek Oralmagambetov, the working trip was fruitful. "The experience of such leading companies as China satellite communication, Institute of Telecommunication Satellite which provide broadband internet connection via Ka-band, build satellite communication networks, offer their services to final consumers and their pricing policy open new prospects for cooperation," he said.



