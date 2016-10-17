Defense Minister briefs Nazarbayev on combat training of Kazakh Armed Forces

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan Saken Zhasuzakov on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

At the meeting, Minister Zhasuzakov reported to the president on the current activities of the ministry and the progress of combat training of the Kazakh Armed Forces.



President Nazarbayev drew Zhasuzakov's attention to the importance of establishing effective interaction with the newly established Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry.



Minister Zhasuzakov also informed of positive intermediate results of the final check of the Armed Forces.



In conclusion, Nursultan Nazarbayev gave a number of specific instructions.