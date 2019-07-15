EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:15, 15 July 2019

    Defense Minister Yermekbayev severely reprimanded for Arys arms depot explosion

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has awarded a severe reprimand to Minister of Defense Nurlan Yermekbayev for the Arys arms depot explosion.

    «The reconstruction of the town of Arys is underway, as we see. But now we are working on elimination of the consequences of system weaknesses and loosening of control from the side of the Defense Ministry,» said Tokayev at the Cabinet’s enlarged meeting today.

    As the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his dissatisfaction with the situation in the Ministry of Defense and awarded a severe reprimand to Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev.

