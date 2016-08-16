Defense Ministers of Kazakhstan and Russia signed joint decision on countering terrorism

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Defense Minister of Kazakhstan Kulmukhanbet Kassymov and Defense Minister of Russia Vladimir Kolokoltsev signed decisions aimed at activation of cooperation in the sphere of countering terrorism and ensuring safety traffic upon completion of the work of the second sitting of the joint board taking place in Ust-Kamenogorsk.

The sides discussed and approved a new action plan of the joint board for 2017.

As was earlier reported, the sides discussed the problems of implementation of the first plan for 2016, which was adopted last year. According to K. Kassymov, at the first sitting last year, the decision on joining the efforts in countering terrorism and crimes in the auto business was made.

The parties also exchanged opinions on activation of the exchange of information about the registration and deregistration of vehicles, issuance of driver's licenses and assistance in holding of search and detection of stolen vehicles and persons suspected of it.