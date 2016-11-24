Defense Ministers of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan met in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In Astana the Defense Minister General Colonel Saken Zhassuzakov met with the Head of the Central Department of the Defense Ministry of Uzbekistan Colonel Farkhod Shermatov. In the course of the bilateral meeting the parties exchanged opinions about the current issues and outlooks for Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan military and technical cooperation.

RoK Defense Minister noted the necessity to continue developing the bilateral relations in the sphere of defense and security, addressing new risks and new kinds of extremist and terrorist activity.

Also Kazakhstan Defense Minister mentioned about the upcoming international competition of 'Altyn Uki' subdivisions and International Army Games 2017 which will be held in Kazakhstan. For the purpose of development of military cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan the Minister invited Uzbekistan party to participate in the games".