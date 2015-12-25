Defense Ministry announced its year 2015 results

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Defense has held a meeting of the Board today to sum up the results of the year 2015. High officials of the Ministry, heads of subordinate departments and divisions, commanders-in-chief of all types of forces, combat arms and regional command troops commanders, heads of military institutions, defense departments and non-commissioned officers participated in the meeting.

“We have gathered today to summarize the results of the year 2015. The activity of the Ministry of Defense in this year was based on the principles of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on establishment the Armed Forces, which are balanced in composition and structure, which are adapted to contemporary threats and challenges,” Minister Imangali Tasmagambetov said addressing the meeting participants.

In 2015, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief approved a new Plan on Use of the Armed Forces and signed the laws “On Peacekeeping Activities” and “On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on mobilization activities.”

As per the instruction of Supreme Commander-in-Chief of Kazakhstan Armed Force Nursultan Nazarbayev, the Ministry of Defense has worked in 6 areas this year: combat, operational and mobilization operations; development of defense and industrial complex of the country; construction of military infrastructure; improvement of the system of military education; international cooperation; ideological work in the Armed Forces.

Particular attention was given to holding operational and tactical as well as international drills, such as Aibalta, Interaction, Centre, Military Commonwealth, Inviolable Brotherhood, Steppe Eagle, Karatau and Kablan Zholy (jointly with the Turkish Armed Forces) as well as joint military exercises together with anti-terroristic divisions of China’s People’s Liberation Army.

It is worth to note that Kazakhstani militaries became prizewinners in several international drills, e.g. Army Games – Tank Biathlon, Airdarts, Caspian Sea, in Russian Federation and The Warrior of the Commonwealth held among the CIS countries.

In turn, all the taken measures enabled the Ministry to enhance the combat potential of the Kazakh Armed Forces 1.5 times.

As for military infrastructure, the Ministry informed of commissioning of more than 40 facilities in various regions, overhaul of 120 buildings, installations and utilities. Around 1,500 militaries were provided with housing in the regions in 2015.