    18:32, 15 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Defense Ministry released music video dedicated to Independence Day (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the eve of the Independence Day of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Defense released a music video of "Armiyamyz Aibyndy" (The Gallant Army) patriotic song, performed by popular Kazakh singer Marzhan Arapbayeva and Trio Z, a team of the Central Military Ensemble of the Kazakh Defense Ministry.

    The composition was recognized the best among 25 ones at the first national contest of songs “How I Did My Military Service”, organized by the Ministry for the first time this year.

    Source: Press Service of the Ministry of Defense

