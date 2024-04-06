Defense Ministry to send additional personnel to assist flood affected regions – President Tokayev

In his today's address to the nation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked the vice prime ministers to leave for flood-hit regions to personally monitor the progress of restoration work. The President also called on Kazakhstanis to trust only official sources, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to the President, the Government has proceeded to mitigating the consequences of the flood and is taking appropriate measures. The republican headquarters led by the prime minister has been set up. Together with deputy prime ministers and the minister of emergencies, he visits the flood-hit regions.

He said that all rescue works carried out are under his personal control.

“All the resources of the Ministry of Emergencies, as well as the forces of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Guard, the Armed Forces and the National Security Committee have been mobilized to tackle the disaster,” said the President.

He added that the akimats of the affected regions are working around-the-clock, while several tens of thousands of volunteers are assisting them.

The President tasked the Government and local authorities to continue effective coordination to combat the floods. Law and order must be ensured in flooded areas, he stressed. The Ministry of Defense was tasked to send additional military personnel to flood affected regions.

The vice prime ministers were tasked to leave for the these regions and coordinate the government's work there until the situation stabilises.

The Head of State also addressed mass media, influencers and bloggers with a request not to disseminate unverified information which may cause panic among the population.

He urged the citizens to trust only official sources of information.