Definition of fully vaccinated individual in Slovakia to change as of today

BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM - Public Health Office spokeswoman Dasa Rackova reported on Friday that the definition of an individual viewed as fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will change as of today, July 26, TASR reports.

An individual will be considered to be fully vaccinated if: A) at least 14 days have passed since they received the second shot of a two-shot vaccine, but no more than 12 months have gone by since the second shot.

B) at least 21 days have passed since they received a one-shot vaccine, but no more than 12 months have gone by since the shot.

C) at least 14 days have passed since they received the first shot of a one-shot vaccine under the condition that the shot was administered within 180 days since the individual recovered from COVID-19, but no more than 12 months have gone by.