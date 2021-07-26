EN
    17:45, 26 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Definition of fully vaccinated individual in Slovakia to change as of today

    BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM - Public Health Office spokeswoman Dasa Rackova reported on Friday that the definition of an individual viewed as fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will change as of today, July 26, TASR reports.

    An individual will be considered to be fully vaccinated if: A) at least 14 days have passed since they received the second shot of a two-shot vaccine, but no more than 12 months have gone by since the second shot.

    B) at least 21 days have passed since they received a one-shot vaccine, but no more than 12 months have gone by since the shot.

    C) at least 14 days have passed since they received the first shot of a one-shot vaccine under the condition that the shot was administered within 180 days since the individual recovered from COVID-19, but no more than 12 months have gone by.


