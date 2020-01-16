Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon in 2019 was 85 percent greater than in 2018

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon region last year was 85 percent greater than that reported in 2018, according to estimates by Brazil's National Institute for Space Research (Inpe) released on Tuesday.

According to the state-run entity, in 2019 deforestation alerts were issued regarding 9,165.6 square kilometers (3,523.3 square miles), 4,219.3 sq. km more than in 2018, EFE reports.