    22:24, 28 October 2016 | GMT +6

    DeGale claims to know Golovkin’s weaknesses

    ASTANA.KAZIFORN. James DeGale has claimed he knows Gennady Golovkin's weaknesses and is determined to use them in a potential fight, Degale said in an interview to Sky Sports News.

    "It's a hard fight, but a fight that I think I have a fantastic chance of beating him. He's not the biggest middleweight, so if he moves up in weight, I am going to have the size advantage.

    "His boxing ability is very good, he's a former Olympian, he's obviously undisputed world champion, but I've seen weaknesses and I think I can expose them 100 per cent", Sports.kz cites Degale.

    Gennady Golovkin
