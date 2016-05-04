Delegates from 20 countries attend conference ‘Model UN – New Silk Way’ (PHOTO)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty's KazNU named after Al-Farabi has held the largest in the region of Central and South Asia international student conference called "Model UN - New Silk Way".

The forum is dedicated to 25th anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan and 25th anniversary of UN activities in the country.

The event was attended by about 360 delegates from 20 countries including India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, the USA, Italy, France, etc.

At the solemn plenary session spoke representatives of UN, diplomats of foreign embassies, reps of the city's administration.

First vice-Rector of KazNU Professor Muhambetkali Burkitbayev noted the symbolism of the conference in the days of signing the Declaration of "Sustainable

Development Goals" at UN headquarters in New York. The document includes important initiatives of President Nursultan Nazarbayev voiced at the UN General Assembly in September 2015.

Welcoming remarks were also made by the Italian Ambassador Stefano Ravanyan and French Ambassador Francis Etienne.

The result of the event was the adoption of the final document - a resolution containing recommendations for the implementation of 17 objectives related to sustainable development, as well as the student's initiative in support of Kazakhstan's candidacy for non-permanent UN Security Council member.









