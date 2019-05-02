Delegates gather for ADB's 52nd Annual Meeting

NADI.KAZINFORM Participants are gathering in Nadi, Fiji, for the 52nd Annual Meeting of the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) Board of Governors, which gets under way May 1.

Finance ministers, central bank governors, government officials, private sector representatives, development partners, youth, as well as members of the academe, civil society, and media from Asia and the Pacific, as well as around the world, are expected to attend the event, the ADB's official website reads.

The 2019 Annual Meeting being held on 1 to 5 May marks the first time a Pacific developing member country will host ADB's largest annual gathering, providing ADB Governors an opportunity to discuss important and pressing development issues facing Asia and the Pacific. The theme for this year's event is "Prosperity Through Unity." See schedule here.

Among the issues that will be discussed at the Annual Meeting are sustainable tourism and its potential to boost national and regional development efforts, the role of private sector financing for disaster risk management and climate resilience, and the importance of actions to improve ocean health.

There will also be discussions on ways to respond to heightening global economic uncertainty, the role of digital technologies for financial inclusion, and new tools for sustainable infrastructure development, among others.

Key sessions and plenaries will be livestreamed on ADB's website. Follow ADB Annual Meeting news and updates on the website or on ADB's social media channels-Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn-using the hashtag #ADBFiji.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. In 2018, it made commitments of new loans and grants amounting to $21.6 billion. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members-49 from the region.