Delegation from Trade and Industrial Chamber of Poland visited Aktobe

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Thanks to Kazakhstan's accession to the WTO, European countries demonstrate their increased interest in Kazakhstan. Representatives of foreign business see the potential of Kazakhstan in terms of establishing joint enterprises.

The delegation of the Trade and Industrial Chamber of Poland visited Aktobe region last week. The purpose of the visit was to familiarize with the region and visit the regional Entrepreneurs Chamber. The guests expressed their interest in long-term economic relations with Kazakhstani entrepreneurs.

"We have come for establishing contacts and cooperation in the sphere of production of construction materials, chemical products and heat supply," the director of the Polish Trade and Industrial Chamber noted during the meeting emphasizing that Aktobe region presented a good platform for establishment of joint enterprises.

He also noted that Polish businessmen would visit Aktobe for more detailed exploration of the market and familiarization with local manufacturers.

"I hope we will be able to establish good joint work. We are ready to sign a cooperation memo as early as in September," he added.