EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:35, 08 August 2018 | GMT +6

    Delegation led by Almaty rgn governor arrives in Tatarstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A delegation led by Governor of Almaty region Amandyk Batalov arrived in Kazan, Tatarstan, Kazinform cites the regional administration's press service.

    According to Kuanysh Ozharov, Chief Expert of the press service, President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, Deputy Prime Minister Vasil Shaykhraziev, and Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Tatarstan Albert Karimov met the governor.

    Today the delegation will visit several enterprises and get familiar with Tatarstan's industrial, tourism and investment potential.

     

    Tags:
    Economy Almaty region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!