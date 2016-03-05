Delegation of business circles of Bavaria visits Kazakhstan

BERLIN. KAZINFORM - From 1 to 5 March with the organizational support of the Kazakh Embassy in Germany the economic delegation of the federal state of Bavaria, headed by State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy, Media, Energy and Technology of Bavaria Josef Pschierer, visited the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The delegation included heads of 20 leading companies representing various sectors of the economy: production of building materials, machinery, exhibition activities, medicine, agriculture and others.

Foreign business people visited Astana and Almaty where they met with the leadership of the Ministry for Investment and Development of our country, Ministry for Health and Social Development, Ministry of National Economy, Ministry of Agriculture, JSC "NC" Astana EXPO-2017", as well as administration offices of the cities of Astana and Almaty.

During the talks the parties have discussed the issues of expanding inter-regional cooperation and deepening economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Federal State of Bavaria. The Bavarian side expressed its readiness to actively participate in the EXPO-2017 in Astana.

In the framework of the trip to Kazakhstan the delegation visited the Medical Center Office of the President in Astana, the Kazakh-German University in Almaty. In addition the foreign guests have taken part in the opening of a number of joint projects.

NOTE: Bavaria is a federal state of Germany. In the southeast of the country with an area of 70,548 square kilometers, it is the largest state, making up almost a fifth of the total land area of Germany, and, with 12.6 million inhabitants, Germany's second most populous state. Munich, Bavaria's capital and largest city, is the third largest city in Germany. The most important role in its economy plays machinery, aerospace industry, electrical engineering, fine mechanics, optics, production of medical equipment, chemical industry and others.